Lindsey Carr & Daniel Wetherby

Lindsey A. Wetherby and Daniel F. Carr were married on Saturday, July 17 at the Virginia House in Richmond, VA. A dinner reception followed on site. The ceremony was officiated by Jonathan Moore. Zachary Anderson provided music, and Jillian Hamadyk and Kristin White gave readings. The bride is the daughter of Nancy R. Wetherby and Stephen J. Wetherby. The groom is the son of Mary Lou R. Carr and the late Col. Francis F. Carr, Jr., DDS. A graduate of the University of Virginia and New England College of Optometry, the bride practices optometry at McGuire VAMC. The groom is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Biology at Virginia Commonwealth University. The couple honeymooned in New Hampshire and reside in Richmond.