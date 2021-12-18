Lindsey Hale & Wesley Chappell

The marriage of Miss Lindsey Marie Hale and Mr. Tod Wesley Chappell took place on October 2, 2021 at the Virginia Cliffe Inn in Glen Allen. Dr. William J. Crowder, Jr. officiated the ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Jack and Beverly Cocke of Glen Allen and Ken Hale of Athens, Georgia. The groom is the son of Tod Chappell and Carol Henry-Chappell of Winchester. Lindsey was escorted by her father and stepfather and given in marriage by her parents. Mrs. Katey Corning, sister of the bride, was the Matron of Honor. Bridesmaids were Joy Chappell, Jane Crawford, Edie Taylor, and Cary Fitzgerald. Mr. Michael Edwards was the Best Man. Groomsmen included Omar Adams, Daniel Allen, Michael Varon, John Wilkinson, and Daniel Moser. Master Milo Crawford, nephew of the groom, was the Ring Bearer and the niece of the groom, Miss Byrdie Crawford, was the Flower Girl. The Scripture Reader was Mr. Ty Corning, brother-in-law of the bride. After the wedding ceremony, the celebration continued at the Virginia Cliffe Inn with a dinner reception, and much dancing and cheer. The evening came to a close with a sparkler send off by family and friends. The couple met at their alma mater, the University of Virginia, where the bride received her BA in History, and the groom earned his BA in Spanish and Economics. Lindsey went on to earn her MA of Arts in Teaching in Museum Education at George Washington University and is employed at the Ackland Art Museum at the University of North Carolina where she coordinates public programs. Wes continued his education at Virginia Commonwealth University, earning both his MBA and M. Ed. in Sports Leadership and is employed at SSRS/Luker on Trends, as a research consultant in the sports and leisure industry. The couple resides in Raleigh, North Carolina with their dachshund, Nando, and are thrilled to officially begin their lives together as husband and wife.