Lindsey Swain & William DiStanislao

Lindsey Kelley Swain and William Andrew "Drew" DiStanislao were wed on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Historic Fairfield in a small, private, outdoor ceremony. The officiant was the groom's mother, The Reverend Virginia "Gini" DiStanislao of Manakin Episcopal Church in Midlothian, Virginia. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leslie Joseph Swain, Jr. of Richmond, Virginia, and the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Garland Payne, Jr. of Richmond, Virginia, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Leslie Joseph Swain, Sr., formerly of Chesterfield, Virginia. The groom is the son of The Hon. and Mrs. Phillip Thomas DiStanislao, Jr. of Petersburg, Virginia and the grandson of the late Hon. and Mrs. Ernest Pleasants Gates, formerly of Chesterfield, Virginia and the late Mrs. Marion White DiStanislao and the late Dr. Phillip Thomas DiStanislao, both formerly of Petersburg, Virginia. The bride was escorted by her father, Leslie Joseph "L.J." Swain, Jr.. Sarah Ryan Swain, her sister, was the maid of honor. Phillip Thomas DiStanislao, Jr. and Phillip Thomas DiStanislao, III, father and brother of the groom, were best men. Readers were Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Mahon Gates. Virginia Catherine and Johanna Rose Gates, cousins of the groom, were flower girls. Phillip Thomas DiStanislao, IV, nephew of the groom, was ring bearer. The couple took a wedding trip to The Tides Inn in Irvington, Virginia. Drew and Lindsey reside in Richmond, Virginia and celebrate their first wedding anniversary today, May 30, 2021.