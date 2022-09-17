Lisa Scritchfield & David Batteiger

Brian and Linda Batteiger formerly of Bon Air, are happy to announce the marriage of their son David Batteiger to Lisa Scritchfield, daughter of Jerry and Debbie Scritchfield, Joplin, MO. The couple were wed on September 10th,2021 at the beautiful Allan House in downtown Austin, TX. David's sister, Jo Ann Batteiger, M. Div., officiated the ceremony. Lisa's sister, Lori Valdez, was her Matron of Honor, Michael Baggett was David's Best Man and Lisa's nieces were flower girls. Those in attendance included David's grandparents Mr. & Mrs. L. R. Dewey of Wintergreen, Lisa's grandmother Mrs. Willa Jean Scritchfield of Joplin, MO. and many friends After a relaxing honeymoon, David and Lisa have started their new life together in Austin with their dog Sebastian.