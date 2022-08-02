Lucy Smith & Bryan Carter

The marriage of Miss Lucy Gordon Smith, the daughter of Mary Stuart Bolling Smith of Richmond and H. Marston Smith, Jr. of Boynton Beach, FL to Mr. Bryan Thomas Carter, son of Susan Wallace Carter and John Mark Carter, of Yorktown took place July 9, 2022, at Mount Ida Farm in Scottsville. The Reverend Kimberly Baker Glenn, of Grace Episcopal Church in Kilmarnock, officiated at the wedding ceremony.

The bride is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Albert Stuart Bolling, Jr. of Suffolk, as well as the late Henry Marston Smith, of Warsaw and the late Katherine Howell Hanson Smith, of Tappahannock. The groom is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. John Bowen Carter, of Burkittsville, MD and the late Mr. and Mrs. Joseph William Wallace, of Richmond.

The rehearsal dinner, hosted by the groom’s parents, took place at Oakhart Social in Charlottesville. Following the wedding service at Mount Ida, a seated dinner and dancing then took place. The bride wore a champagne tulle and lace wedding gown and carried a bouquet of white roses, blue and white hydrangea, white stock, light blue delphinium, white ranunculus, artemisia, and seeded eucalyptus. The groom's boutonniere was a white ranunculus accented with seeded eucalyptus and ruscus sprigs.

Members of the bridal party were Allyson Deaton of Fulton, MS, Jo Jones of Arlington, Corbin Puryear of New York City, as well as Emily Stern and Emily Wayland, both of Charlottesville. The groomsmen were Michael Barbee of Charlottesville, Christian Dolan of East Islip, NY, Paul Strader of Richmond, Brian Touna of Fairfax, and Christopher White of Garden City, NY.

The bride is a graduate of The Collegiate School in Richmond and the University of Virginia where she earned both her bachelor’s degree in American Studies and her master’s degree in Higher Education Administration. She is an Account Executive for Inside Sales with PowerSchool in Folsom, CA. The groom is a graduate of York High School and the University of Virginia where he earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Systems Engineering. He is an Analyst with the United States Army.