The marriage of Miss Madeleine Campbell Houston Alderman, daughter of Judge and Mrs. John Richard Alderman of Beaverdam, Virginia to Mr. Schuyler Martin Doughtie son of Mr. and Mrs. James Benjamin Doughtie of Powhatan, Virginia took place on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at "Cool Water", Beaverdam, Virginia. The bride is the granddaughter of the late Delegate Frank D. Hargrove, Sr. and Oriana Robertson Hargrove of Hanover County. She is also the granddaughter of the late Jerome Campbell Alderman and Dolores Lizardi Alderman of Charleston, West Virginia. The groom is the grandson of Mr. Kenneth Estes Martin and the late Charlotte Burton Martin of Powhatan. He is also the grandson of the late Mr. Luther Carroll Doughtie and the late Jane Benjamin Doughtie of Suffolk, Virginia. The Reverend K. Nicholas Forti Rector of Fork Church officiated. He was assisted by the Reverend Joram Kiromo of the The Sudan Fellowship Church. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Mollie Sarrah Hargrove of Richmond, Virginia, first cousin of the bride, served as Maid of Honor. Bridesmaids were Evie Doughtie Rivera of Henrico, Virginia and sister of the groom, Jessica Faith Mueller of Roanoke, Virginia, Christine Murray Lipella of Raleigh, North Carolina, Shauna Patrick Gaines of Richmond, Virginia, Hanna Elizabeth Parcell of Henrico, Virginia and Caroline Carter Baker of Richmond, Virginia. Mr. James Benjamin Doughtie served as best man. Groomsman were David Michael White of Washington D. C., Graeme Hargrove Greenwood Alderman of Falls Church, Virginia and brother of the bride, Myles Christopher Rivera of Henrico, Virginia, Charles Stanley Guardino of Chesterfield, Virginia, Carroll Carter Johns of Suffolk, Virginia, and Russell Herbert Peterson of Richmond, Virginia. Madeleine is a graduate of St. Catherine's School, Richmond, Virginia and Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia. She is an underwriter for Small Commercial Property at Kinsale Insurance Company. Schuyler is a graduate of St. Christopher's School and Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia. Schuyler is a civil engineer at Brockenbrough and Associates, Richmond, Virginia. The couple honeymooned in Kenya and reside in Chesterfield County.