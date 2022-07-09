Madelyn FLINN & Ryan BOLOWSKY

The marriage of Miss Madelyn Elizabeth Flinn and Mr. Ryan Luca Bolowsky took place on June 11, 2022 at The Estate at River Run, in Maidens, VA. The bride is the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Troy L. Flinn of Manakin Sabot, VA. The groom is the son of Mr. & Mrs. Robert E. Bolowsky of Floral Park, NY. Madelyn was escorted down the aisle by her father and given in marriage by her parents. The bride was attended by Mary-Kate Amato Gorlick (Matron of Honor), Story Hinckley, Caroline Carr Farris, Julia Sroba, Taylor Liberta, Paige Mulcahy, Victoria Tilton-Bolowsky, and Sophia Ahl Sloan. The flower girl was Charlotte Sloan. The groomsmen were Chris Huston (Best Man), Peyton Alto, Matt Johnson, Chris Walters, Nic Greer, Pete Lally, Griffin Flinn, and Graham Flinn. The outdoor ceremony was followed by dinner and dancing at the estate. The bride graduated from Collegiate School and University of Virginia. She is the Director of Strategic Finance at Zola. The groom graduated from Chaminade High School and The College of William & Mary. He is a Private Equity Vice President at Macquarie Group. After a honeymoon in France, the couple continues to live in Brooklyn, NY.