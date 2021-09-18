MALONEY & LEITCH

With great pleasure, Mr. and Mrs. John Taylor Leitch of Richmond, Virginia announce the marriage of their daughter, Anne Peyton Leitch, to Austin Patrick Maloney on September 19, 2020 in the backyard of their home. Reverend Whitney Edwards officiated the ceremony which only immediate family attended. The marriage celebration was held on September 18, 2021 at The Country Club of Virginia. Eliza Corbin Leitch, sister of the bride, was the maid of honor. The bridesmaids were Cabell Saunders Doswell of Alexandria, Virginia, Eliza Sullivan Melcon of Charleston, South Carolina, Katherine Saffelle Corey of Richmond, Virginia, Megan Elizabeth Murray of Richmond, Virginia, Paige Virginia Jornlin of Brooklyn, New York, Paige Stewart Gay of Richmond, Virginia, Pauline Mason Ukrop of Charlottesville, Virginia, Mary Stuart Nelsen of Columbus, Ohio, Sarah Marshall Moore of New York, New York, and Sara Cann Holmes of Mobile, Alabama. Brian Andrew Maloney of Raleigh, North Carolina, father of the groom, was the best man. The groomsmen were Caleb Daniel Maloney of Raleigh, North Carolina, Christopher Roberts Wornom of Richmond, Virginia, Edward Farrior Sykes of Richmond, Virginia, Ian Garret Mesoznik of Milan, Italy, Michael Jeremy Savage of New York City, New York, Richard Daniel Summers of Norwalk, Connecticut, Robert Curtis Gunst, Jr. of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Wesley Robert Patterson of Richmond, Virginia. The bride is a graduate of St. Catherine's School and Elon University. She is a project manager at Locke Supply. The groom is a graduate of Cardinal Gibbons School and the University of North Carolina and Duke University School of Law. He is an associate in the Richmond office of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP. The couple reside in Richmond, Virginia.