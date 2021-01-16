MANN & HILES

The marriage of Frances Elizabeth Hiles to Edward Sanders Mann took place Saturday, October 17, 2020, in Charlottesville, Virginia. The Reverend Lynne Taylor Clements, minister of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Charlottesville, Virginia officiated. The bride, daughter of Mrs. Elizabeth Kinnier Hiles of Richmond, Virginia, and Dr. Charles Hall Hiles, Jr. of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, and the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Henry Lee Kinnier of Charlottesville and the late Dr. and Mrs. Charles Hall Hiles of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina was escorted by her father. Mr. Mann is the son of the late Dr. and Mrs. Harold Thompson Mann of Newburyport, Massachusetts, formerly of Richmond, Virginia, and the grandson of the late Dr. and Mrs. Bartholowmew Hargitay of White Plains, New York, and the late Dr. and Mrs. Edward Marvin Mann of Chesapeake, Virginia. Bridesmaids were Carrie Brenneman Galloway of New York, New York, Victoria Kinnier Hiles of Charleston, South Carolina, sister of the bride, Megan Nelson Pratt of Richmond, Virginia, and Mary Catherine Wellons of Washington, District of Columbia. The reader was Laura Watterson Hiles, sister of the bride, of Charlotte, North Carolina. The flower girls were Jane Evans Driscoll, cousin of the bride, of Charlotte and Catherine Kinnier Huitt, cousin of the bride, of Matthews, North Carolina. Caroline Addison Huitt, cousin of the bride, of Matthews, North Carolina served as greeter. The best men were Andrew Todd Healy of Charlotte, North Carolina and Stark Armistead Sutton, IV, of Washington, District of Columbia. The rehearsal dinner was hosted by Mr. and Mrs. Frank L. Grier, II, and Mrs. Evelyn Merchant Sutton at the C&O Restaurant in Charlottesville. The reception, hosted by the parents of the bride, was held at Farmington Country Club in Charlottesville. Mrs. Mann is a graduate of Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke and the University of Virginia. She received a Juris Doctorate degree from the Charleston School of Law in Charleston, South Carolina. She is currently Vice President at Prime Legal Staff Corporation in Richmond. Mr. Mann is a graduate of St. Christopher's School and Virginia Commonwealth University. He earned a Masters of Business Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University. He is a consultant for the Virginia Commonwealth University Economics Department. The couple plans to reside in Richmond.