Marshall Beale & Jesse Deane

With great pleasure, Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Lee Beale of Richmond, Virginia announce the marriage of their daughter, Marshall Irby Beale, to Jesse Ray Deane on August 15, 2020 at The Country Club of Virginia. Reverend Steve McGhee officiated an intimate family only ceremony. The reception was held three hundred sixty four days later on August 14, 2021 at The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Pauley Center. Elizabeth Thornton Beale, sister of the bride, was maid of honor. The bridesmaids were Julia Scott Toms of Raleigh, North Carolina; Jennifer Harnsberger Rose of Richmond, Virginia; Eleanor Gumenick Spann of Charleston, South Carolina; Virginia Katherine Best of Raleigh, North Carolina; Ellen Short Long of Atlanta, Georgia; Martha Hill Kelley of Charleston, South Carolina; and Marian Taylor Claiborne of Richmond, Virginia. The groomsmen were Ronald William Lutterbie III of Beavercreek, Ohio; Samuel Thomas Wilson of Loveland, Ohio; Jakob Chico Viramontez-Smith of Xenia, Ohio; Ryan Thomas Clemens of Marysville, Ohio; Lucas Adam Schneider of Denver, Colorado; William Casper Hopple of Hermosillo Beach, California; and Robert Alexander Angotti of St. Louis, Missouri. The bride is a graduate of St. Catherine's School and the College of Charleston. She was a participant of the 2012 Bal du Bois benefiting Sheltering Arms Hospital and was presented at The Richmond German. She is a teacher at St. Mary's Catholic School. The groom is a graduate of Cincinnati Country Day School and the University of Cincinnati. He works for The Whiting Turner Contracting Company. The couple reside in Richmond, Virginia with their yellow lab, Bo.