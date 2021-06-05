Martha Lewis & William Welch

The marriage of Martha Worthington Abernathy Lewis to William Winslow Welch was celebrated at 5:30 p.m. on June 5, 2021 at The Country Club of Virginia, Westhampton. The Rev. Dr. John F. McCard, Rector of St. James's Episcopal Church performed the outdoor ceremony. The bride, known as "Worth" is the daughter of Joan Abernathy Neal and the late John Galusha Lewis, Jr. of Manakin Sabot, Va. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Winslow Welch of Kingstree, S.C. The bride was escorted by her step-father, Polk Miller Neal, Jr. Edward served as his son's Best Man and Kristina Bernadette Donaldson served as Maid of Honor. The Groom's nephews, Benjamin Graham and William James Reynolds accompanied the bride during the procession. The bridesmaids were Mary Matney Carter, Ashby Welch Reynolds, Brennen Yett Preister , Alexandra Maccioli Smith, Kallie Sarah O'Haren Walker, Caroline Keating Teilmann, and Megan Lewis Dulong. William Hewitt Cox, III, John Galusha Lewis, III, Kevin Harold Lamb, William Graham Reynolds, William Marshall Pickens, Erik Preston Eadie and William Evan Reynolds served as groomsmen. Following the ceremony, there was a reception and dancing at the Club. On Friday evening prior to the wedding, the parents of the groom hosted a rehearsal dinner and welcome party at the Commonwealth Club. A Bridesmaid's brunch was held earlier that day given by the bride's aunt, Lucy Lewis and godmothers, JoAnn Norman and Debra Carlotti. A Groomsmen's lunch was hosted by family friends, Mr. and Mrs. Hal Lamb, and Mrs. Virginia Jonte and Mr. and Mrs. Sheldon Reynolds. Worth is a 2014 graduate of the University of S.C. and in 2018 she earned her BSN from the Bon Secours Memorial College of Nursing. She is employed as a nurse at Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center. William is a 2012 graduate of The Citadel and The University of S.C. Medical School where he earned his M.D in 2017. After completing his residency in Internal Medicine at VCU Medical Center, William works at Chippenham Johnston Willis Medical Center. Following a honeymoon to the coast of California, the couple will reside in Richmond, Virginia with their cat, George.