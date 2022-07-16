Mary Frances Buoyer & Wilson Albright

The marriage of Miss Mary Frances Buoyer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Duncan Buoyer of Richmond, VA to Mr. Wilson Blaine Albright, son of Mr. Thomas Andren Albright and Ms. Alexandra Wilson Albright, both of Austin, TX took place on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at St. James's Episcopal Church in Richmond. The Reverend Dr. John McCard officiated. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. She was the third generation to wear the white Chantilly lace bridal gown worn by her maternal grandmother in 1956, and again by her mother in 1988. Elizabeth Markham of Atlanta, GA, sister of the bride, was matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Katherine Akeley of Charlotte, NC, Elizabeth Howden of Austin, TX, Lucia Huddleston of New York, NY, Caitlin Lohrenz of San Francisco, CA, Claire Murray of Raleigh, NC, Jessica Nicholson of Denver, CO, Alex Rappaport of New York, NY, Elizabeth Roberts of Richmond, VA, Margaret Catherine Southall of Austin, TX, Polly Ukrop of Charlottesville, VA, and Kate White of San Rafael, CA. Mr. Thomas Albright, junior, brother of the groom, was best man. Groomsmen were Jack Albright of Chicago, IL, Mark Buchanan of Austin, TX, John Buoyer of Washington, DC, Jay Dwyer of Austin, TX, Chad Hallmark of Austin, TX Simon Hiebert of Austin, TX, Wade Moran of Dripping Springs, TX, James Page of Austin, TX, Charles Rexford of Austin, TX, Will Robertson of Austin, TX, Robert Schulte of Kerrville, TX and Dean Wilkinson of Alpine, TX. Ushers were Dawson Lewis of Austin, Texas, Clive Runnells of Austin, Texas, Austin Shires of Austin, Texas, Daniel Swantner of Austin, TX and Robert Zale of Dallas, TX. Lectors were James Page of Austin, TX and Patrick Markham of Atlanta, GA. Mary Frances is a graduate of St. Catherine's School in Richmond, Virginia, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She is a project manager for Mail Chimp. Wilson is a graduate of Austin High School and received his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Texas. He is Associate General Counsel for Sapphire Ventures. They will reside in Austin, Texas.