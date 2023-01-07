Mary Leigh White and Lebs Breeden of Richmond, Virginia were married Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Upper Shirley Vineyards in Charles City, Virginia. Pastor Rick Hutton officiated the ceremony on a beautiful day with family and friends.
Mary Leigh White & Lebs Breeden
