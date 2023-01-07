 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary Leigh White & Lebs Breeden

Mary Leigh White and Lebs Breeden of Richmond, Virginia were married Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Upper Shirley Vineyards in Charles City, Virginia. Pastor Rick Hutton officiated the ceremony on a beautiful day with family and friends.

