Mr. and Mrs. Zach Toms, III of Richmond, Virginia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Julia Scott Toms of Atlanta, Georgia to Mr. Joselyn Lee McCurry Mascarenhas of Atlanta, son of Mrs. Elizabeth Elam Mascarenhas of Raleigh, North Carolina and the late Mr. Joselyn Diego Mascarenhas. The bride to be is the granddaughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. Robert Dea Ailsworth, Jr. of Keysville, Virginia and the late Mr. and Mrs. Zach Toms, Jr. of Richmond.The groom to be is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Reuben Lee Elam of Shelby, North Carolina and the late Mr. and Mrs. John Mascarenhas of Bombay, India. Miss Toms, a graduate of St. Catherine's School in Richmond, is a cum laude graduate of the University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina. She was a leader of the 2012 Bal du Bois benefiting Sheltering Arms Hospital and was presented atThe Richmond German. Miss Toms is a Senior Business Development Manager with Ettain Group. Mr. Mascarenhas is a graduate of Needham Broughton High School in Raleigh and East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina. He is a Senior Commercial Select Account Manager with Cisco. An April wedding is planned.
MASCARENHAS & TOMS
Related to this story
Most Popular
The marriage of Miss Sarah Buchanan Irby, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fayette Randolph Irby, junior of Richmond, Virginia to Mr. John Patrick Dei…
The marriage ofMiss Lindsay Jean Boryan, daughter of Mr. andMrs. GregoryMonrad Boryan of Arlington, Virginia to Alan Craig Harris Jr., son of …
Harold and Gail Campbell of Midlothian, Virginia would like to announce the marriage of their daughter Sarah Campbell to Anna Bethel, daughter…
Mr. and Mrs. Stevens negus gentil of richmond, Virginia, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Margaret Claire gentil, to …
Mrs. Teresa Fortune Whitlock (Jerry) of St. Stephens Church, Va., is proud to announce the 1st Anniversary in Marriage, on October 12, of her …
The marriage of Ms. Kristen Alexandra Medlin to Mr. Anthony Vincent Conigliaro took place on Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Bridget Catholic…