MASCARENHAS & TOMS
Mr. and Mrs. Zach Toms, III of Richmond, Virginia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Julia Scott Toms of Atlanta, Georgia to Mr. Joselyn Lee McCurry Mascarenhas of Atlanta, son of Mrs. Elizabeth Elam Mascarenhas of Raleigh, North Carolina and the late Mr. Joselyn Diego Mascarenhas. The bride to be is the granddaughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. Robert Dea Ailsworth, Jr. of Keysville, Virginia and the late Mr. and Mrs. Zach Toms, Jr. of Richmond.The groom to be is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Reuben Lee Elam of Shelby, North Carolina and the late Mr. and Mrs. John Mascarenhas of Bombay, India. Miss Toms, a graduate of St. Catherine's School in Richmond, is a cum laude graduate of the University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina. She was a leader of the 2012 Bal du Bois benefiting Sheltering Arms Hospital and was presented atThe Richmond German. Miss Toms is a Senior Business Development Manager with Ettain Group. Mr. Mascarenhas is a graduate of Needham Broughton High School in Raleigh and East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina. He is a Senior Commercial Select Account Manager with Cisco. An April wedding is planned.

