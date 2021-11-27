MCKINNEY & TURNER

Miss Kassi Jeannette McKinney, daughter ofMr. andMrs. Jeffrey L.McKinney, andMr. JeffreyMarshall Turner, son ofMr. and Mrs. Glenn H Turner, were joined together in marriage on November 5, 2021, in the presence of family and friends.The ceremony was held atTheMill at Fine Creek and was officiated by W. Christopher Allen. The bride was attended by her sister,Mrs. JessicaM. Allen as maid of honor.The best man was the brother of the groom,Mr. ColinMTurner. Grandparents of the bride in the wedding party included Mr. andMrs. Robert Spenski ofWilliamsburg, Virginia. A reception followed the ceremony at theTheMill at Fine Creek. The couple will live in Powhatan, Virginia, following a honeymoon trip outWest