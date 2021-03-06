McMAHON & GENTIL

The marriage of Miss Margaret Claire Gentil to Mr. John Edward McMahon took place Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Mount Ida Farm in Charlottesville, Virginia. Mr. Frank Maxwell Conner III, uncle of the bride, officiated. Claire was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stevens Negus Gentil of Richmond, Virginia. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Frank Maxwell Conner Jr., and the late Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Gray Gentil, all of Richmond, Virginia. The groom is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Edward Patterson McMahon of Keswick, Virginia. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. John Michael McMahon of Corry, Pennsylvania, and the late Mr. Joseph Chanslor Kimble and the late Elizabeth Minturn Denning of Fresno, California. Claire is a graduate of Collegiate School and the University of Virginia where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing in 2010 and a Nurse Practitioner degree in 2017. Claire currently serves as a Nurse Practitioner on the Orthopaedic Team at Medstar Georgetown Hospital in the District of Columbia. John is a graduate of The Miller School, the University of Virginia, and the Fordham University Graduate School of Business. He owns and operates Schuyler Greens Company in Schuyler, Virginia. The couple resides in Scottsville, Virginia.