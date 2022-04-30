Megan Wary & Taylor Onder

The marriage of Miss Megan Rebeka Wary of Houston, Texas, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Raymond Wary of Rogers, Arkansas to Taylor Waring Onder of Houston, Texas, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey John Onder of Powhatan, Virginia, took place January 1, 2022, at the Barn at Willowynn in Santa Fe, Texas. Pastor Evan McClanahan of First Lutheran Church, Houston, officiated. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. She wore an ivory wedding gown designed by Ashley & Justin Bride. The modified A-line organza dress was accented with tulle and lace overlays. Features included a sweetheart neckline, long sleeves with illusion and lace and covered buttons down the back. She wore a simple tulle veil and pearl and crystal wedge ivory satin shoes. Miss Caroline Emilie LeMoyne Onder of Houston, sister-in-law of the bride, served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids, all friends of the bride, were Taylor Riedley of Phoenix, Arizona, Andrea Jones of Denver, Colorado, Rachael Chevée of Nashville, Tennessee, Michelle Martin of Rogers, Arkansas, Madison Scott of Overland Park, Kansas and Jori Chaufty of Phoenix, Arizona. Miss Merribeth Brown of Westport, Connecticut, niece of the bride, served as Junior Bridesmaid. Messrs. Jeffrey Onder, father of the groom, and Daniel Deck, friend of the groom, served as best men. Groomsmen were Kevin Kind of Baltimore, Maryland, friend of the groom, Jake Petrillo of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, cousin of the groom, Alexander Gilmore of Williamsburg, Virginia, cousin of the groom, Nickolas Wary and Zackary Wary, brothers of the bride, both of Little Rock, Arkansas. The couple were fêted with an engagement party hosted by the bride's parents at their home in Rogers, Arkansas on July 31, 2021. The rehearsal dinner, hosted by the groom's parents, was held on December 30, 2021 at the Porch Café in Galveston, Texas. A bridesmaid luncheon hosted by friends of the mother of the bride was held on December 31, 2021 at Hearsay on the Strand in Galveston, Texas. The wedding reception was held at the Barn at Willowynn in Santa Fe, Texas. ?The bride is a graduate of the University of Arkansas, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and received a Doctor of Pharmacy degree at the University of Colorado. She is employed as a Psychiatric Pharmacist at the Michael E. DeBakey Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Houston. The groom is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and is employed as an Information Technology Specialist at Renovar, Inc. The couple currently resides in Houston, Texas.