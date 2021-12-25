MEGHAN & WATT

Meghan Madison Wilberger and Thomas Watkins Mountcastle were married on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Burlington, Charles City, Virginia. Meghan is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Madison Wilberger, Jr. of Richmond, Virginia, granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. David Madison Wilberger, Sr. of Grottoes, Virginia and Mr. and Mrs. Everett Taskel Hedgepeth of Hopewell, Virginia. Watt is the son of Mr. and Mrs. William Lucas Dudley, Jr. and Mr. Thomas Lamar Mountcastle of Richmond, Virginia, the grandson of The Honorable and Mrs. Calvin Wooding Fowler of Richmond, Virginia and the late Mr. and Mrs. Dean Lamar Mountcastle of Preston, Maryland. The ceremony on Burlington's grounds was officiated by Charles Fowler, uncle of the groom. Sydney Mountcastle and Ingram Voltz were readers and Matt Charnes was wedding greeter. Jennifer Elizabeth Wilberger Mizack and Whitney Lynn Wilberger Voltz, Meghan's sisters were matrons of honor. Bailey Tyler Mountcastle, Watt's brother was best man. Jackson Everett Mizack, George Swift Voltz, Jacob Madison Mizack and David Burner Voltz, Meghan's nephews were very special ring bearers. Meghan's bridesmaids were: Alexa Jordan, Lindsey Scheppegrell, Kelsey Lane, Sallie Slaughter, Elizabeth Ciepcielinski, Winston Barger, Anne Silverstein, Caroline Kilby, Allison Snyder and Rachel Dawson. Watt's groomsmen were: Alex Fraser, Doug Fraser, Jake Boykin, Mason Slaughter, Dan Copeland, Charlie Donahue, Will Coursey, Roger Schultz, Reid Ally and Brandon Lowry. Following the ceremony, a cocktail hour on the lawn, dinner reception, dancing and festivities were all hosted at Burlington by Meghan's parents. The rehearsal dinner hosted by Quincy and Bill Dudley was held at The Commonwealth Club on Friday evening. Meghan and Watt are so appreciative of their families and friends, for their love and support throughout their engagement and wedding festivities... engagement parties, showers, bachelor Austin weekend, bachelorette Rosemary Beach weekend, groomsmen golf/luncheon, bridal luncheon at the Jefferson, welcome party and farewell brunch at the Graduate Hotel. Meghan is a graduate of Mills E. Godwin High School, received her Bachelor's and Master's degree from East Carolina University and is currently a teacher with Chesterfield County Public Schools. Watt is a graduate of Douglas Southall Freeman High School, received his Bachelor's degree from Hampden Sydney and currently is an Account Manager with Carotek. Throughout the weekend, there were heartwarming toasts/roasts, signature drinks honoring Riley and Remi, the couples' golden doodles, fabulous floral tributes, great food, band, dancing and lots of love and camaraderie... and a stunning, dazzling, sparking evening send-off. After a mini-moon at Boars Head Inn, the Mountcastles reside in Richmond and look forward to their full honeymoon in Jamaica next year.