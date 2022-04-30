MICHAEL AND RUTH

FULLER & SCHMID Ruth Harrison Fuller and Michael Schmid were married in an intimate family ceremony on March 17, 2022 in Telluride, Colorado. Ruth is the daughter of Mary Ruth Burton and Rich McClain of Richmond, Va. and Armistead Fuller and Marion Fuller of Halifax, Va. Ms. Fuller is a graduate of Douglas Freeman High School and received her Bachelor's degree in Political Science with a Minor in Sociology and Master's degree in Teaching from Christopher Newport University. Michael is the son of Elena Antonieta Keimer of Santiago, Chile and René Schmid of Zurich, Switzerland. Mr. Schmid received a Swiss Federal Diploma of Vocational Baccalaureate Information Technologies with his apprenticeship at Siemens in Switzerland. He serves as 1st Lieutenant in the Swiss Air Force. Michael is the Head of Technology for his company Amazee, and Ruth is Head of Renewals at UseableNet. The couple live in the village of Irvington, Va. with their Greater Swiss Mountain dog, Lady Bird. A reception in celebration of the marriage is planned for August on the Rappahannock River near the couple's home.