Olivia Chapin Hardy & Matthew William Coats

The celebration and blessing of the marriage of Olivia Chapin Hardy and Matthew William Coats took place at 5:00 p.m. May 7, 2022 at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Richmond, Virginia. The Reverend Cate Anthony officiated. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Griffin Hardy, III of Richmond. The groom is the son of Ms. Connie Marie Drake of Lexington, S.C. The bride was accompanied by matrons of honor Carolyn Elizabeth Guari and Dorothea Minter Rist, and bridesmaids Roxanne Livingston Rich, Anne-Claire Marie Vaske and Jessie Carol Ziegler. The groom was accompanied by best man David Owen Harris, Jr., and groomsmen Charles Julius Felder, Luke Elliot Gramling, Adam Mark Harmon and Thomas Griffin Hardy, IV. Blake Michael Hebert and Justin Craig Ross served as ushers. A reception following the ceremony was hosted by the bride's parents at the Commonwealth Club. A rehearsal dinner the evening prior was hosted by the mother of the groom at the Deep Run Hunt Club and a farewell Sunday brunch was hosted by friends of the brides' parents at the Wilton House Museum. The bride is a graduate of the Collegiate School and Furman University. She currently manages marketing and public relations for Davis Orthodontics in Columbia, S.C. The groom is a graduate of Clemson University and is employed as the Director of New Business Development for Plastek, Inc., a multinational packaging company. The couple will reside in Lexington, S.C.