Polly Ukrop & Kacy Yuhas

The marriage of Miss Pauline Mason Ukrop, daughter ofMr. and Mrs. Robert Scott Ukrop, of Richmond, Virginia to Kacy Joseph Yuhas, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bruce David Yuhas, of Columbus, Ohio, took place on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Marsh House on Avery Island, Louisiana where the reception was held as well. The Very Reverend Randolph Marshall Hollerith officiated.

The bride, who goes by Polly, is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Edward McIlhenny Simmons of Avery Island and Mr. and Mrs. James Edward Ukrop of Richmond. Kacy is the grandson of Mr. Timothy Wallace Ackley and the late Mrs. Shirley Christine Jones Ackley and Mrs. Lucille Rhodes Yuhas and the late Mr. Robert Joseph Yuhas, all of Columbus. The bride was escorted by her father.

Miss Frances Lea McBryde of Chapel Hill, North Carolina and Miss Margaret Catherine Southall of Austin, Texas served as maids of honor. Bridesmaids were Ashley Elizabeth Adams of New York, New York, Mary Frances Buoyer of Austin, Texas, Greta Kimberley Gietz of Brussels, Belgium, Anne Peyton Maloney of Richmond, Annelies Megan Northup of Amsterdam, Netherlands, Katherine Patricia Mary Shea of New York City, Margaret Merrick Ukrop of New York City, and Riley Jane Yuhas of Newport, Rhode Island.

Mr. Timothy Robert Ackley Yuhas of Austin served as his brother’s best man. Groomsmen were Messrs. Willis Stuart Allen of St. Helena, California, Jonathan Hoff Binau of Columbus, Christopher Michael Cochrane of Chicago, Illinois, Sherrod Harrington Cooper Davis of Baltimore, Maryland, Jelani Akil Doeman of New York City, Landon Randolph Funsten III of Charlotte, North Carolina, Philip Raleigh Gross of Chicago, Edward Berkeley Ukrop of New York City, and James McIlhenny Ukrop ofWashington, District of Columbia.