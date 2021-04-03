PRIDDY & SANDHU

The marriage of Miss Mary Moffett Priddy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. samuel vernon Priddy iii, of richmond, virginia, to Mr. Kevinraj singh sandhu, son of Mr. and Mrs. Balkar singh sandhu, of irmo, south Carolina, took place in Charleston, south Carolina on january 16, 2021. a sikh wedding ceremony, officiated by harmeet singh, gianni ji, singh sabha gurdwara, south Carolina, was followed by an episcopal wedding service, officiated byThe reverend Laura inscoe, st. james's episcopal Church, richmond. The bride, given in marriage by her parents, is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. samuel vernon Priddy, jr. of richmond and the late dr. and Mrs. robert steele hutcheson, jr. of roanoke, virginia.The groom is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. sukhminder singh Brar of Fresno, California and the late Mr. and Mrs. daya singh sandhu of Punjab, india. Carter Crenshaw, of santa Monica, California, served as Maid of honor. Monique sandhu, sister of the groom, sterling schupp and alex johnson of Charleston, Kiran sandhu, sister-in-law of the groom, ofWaxhaw, north Carolina, ella Priddy, sister-in-law of the bride, of Columbia, south Carolina, Beth Bright and sydney hurley of richmond and emily Quay of new York, new York were bridesmaids. davin sandhu, brother of the groom, ofWaxhaw, served as Best Man. aniel Brar, cousin of the groom, of Fresno, served as sarbala. sam Priddy, brother of the bride and Matt Miller, of Columbia, andrew Cassell of rock hill, south Carolina, Malcolm jenkins of johns island, south Carolina, rob johnston of summerville, south Carolina,Will Leisey of indian Land, south Carolina and ricky roberts of Mt. Pleasant, south Carolina were groomsmen. scripture was read by hunter smythe, cousin of the bride, of Charleston. several members of the wedding party celebrated virtually. an engagement Party was hosted in richmond by Mr. and Mrs. herbert e. Marth, jr. and Mr. and Mrs. j. randolph hutcheson, aunts and uncles of the bride, and in irmo by the groom's parents.The rehearsal dinner was hosted by the groom's parents at hall's signature events.The reception following the wedding ceremonies was hosted by the bride's parents at the gaillard Center. The bride is a graduate of st. Catherine's school. she received her undergraduate degree from the College of Charleston and a graduate degree from the university of virginia. she is employed as a pediatric speech Language Pathologist at Tri-CountyTherapy in Charleston. The groom is a graduate of irmo high school and received his undergraduate degree from the university of south Carolina. he is employed as Corporate director of revenue and e-Commerce by Tara investments headquartered in Charlotte, north Carolina. The couple honeymooned in KeyWest, Florida and reside in Charleston.They wish to thank all of their family and friends who celebrated with them in-person and virtually.