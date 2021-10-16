Pryor Green & Bryan Defino

Elizabeth Pryor Green and Bryan David Defino were married at the University of Richmond's Cannon Memorial Chapel on October 17, 2020. The Reverend Thomas Matthew Mullen officiated. Samuel Clark Campbell was the pianist, and Fleming Leigh Ware and Karen Corcoran Loftus were readers. Following the ceremony, the bride's mother hosted an intimate courtyard dinner at Common House Richmond. Pryor is the daughter of Mrs. Charlie Warren Green, Jr. and the late Mr. Green of Farmville, VA. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Roger Pryor Jones of Amelia County, VA, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Warren Green of Blackstone, VA. Bryan is the son of Mr. and Mrs. David James Defino of Bedminster, NJ, and Williamsburg, VA. He is the grandson of Mrs. Samuel Defino and the late Mr. Defino of Basking Ridge, NJ, and Mr. and Mrs. Owen Alphonsus McConway of Toms River, NJ. Pryor and Bryan met as undergraduates at the University of Richmond. Pryor graduated with a B.A. in journalism and later achieved the distinction of an Accreditation in Public Relations. Bryan graduated with a B.S. in accounting and finance and earned an M.S. in accounting from the University of Virginia. The couple resides in Richmond and is planning a honeymoon in 2022.