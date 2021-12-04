RIEDER & WUNDERLICH

Dr. Nathalie Isabella Stefanie Scheer Rieder and Dr. John PaulWunderlich were married on October 16, 2021 at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Richmond, Virginia. Deacon Robert Giovenco officiated. The bride is the daughter of Mr. andMrs. Reinhard Rieder of Richmond, Virginia, and the granddaughter of the late Mr. andMrs. Robert Rieder of Vienna, Austria, and the lateMr. andMrs.Miklos Scheer of Richmond, Virginia. The groom is the son ofMr. andMrs. RoyWunderlich of Chester, Illinois, and the grandson ofMrs. Julia Wunderlich of Chester, Illinois, the lateMr. Vernon Wunderlich of Chester, Illinois, and the lateMr. and Mrs. Paul Olschner of St. Louis,Missouri. MissMarysia Kolbe Helena Scheer Rieder, sister of the bride, wasMaid of Honor.Miss Caroline Julia Wunderlich, niece of the bride and groom, was flower girl.Mr. Sébastien Joaquín Lorenzo Rieder, nephew of the bride and groom, was flower girl escort.Mr. Noah SamuelWunderlich, brother of the groom, was BestMan. Mr. Dominik Claudio Raphael Rieder andMr. Jack Dean Rieder, nephews of the bride and groom, were ring bearers. Mr. Julian StefanMiklos Rieder, brother of the bride, andMiss HannahMichelle Wunderlich, sister of the groom, were readers. A rehearsal dinner hosted by the groom's parents was held atThe Reserve Restaurant & Bar at the Highlands in Chesterfield, Virginia. A reception hosted by the bride's parents immediately followed the ceremony at the Hilton Richmond Hotel & Spa in Short Pump. Following the reception the couple enjoyed a honeymoon in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.The bride and groom are both employed as psychologists in St. Louis,Missouri