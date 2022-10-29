Rochelle Baltazar & Blake Kanipe

Tet and Gil Baltazar of Virginia Beach and Becky and Marty Kanipe of Richmond are thrilled to announce the marriage of their children Rochelle Baltazar and Blake Kanipe. The wedding ceremony, officiated by long-time family friend, "The Reverend" Chip Kalbaugh, took place on April 23, 2022, in the McAllister Square at The Ford Field & River Club located just south of Savannah, GA. Kayla Baltazar and Grant Ascari served as maid of honor and best man. Following a champagne toast in McAllister Square, the celebration continued with great libations, an epicurean's family-style dinner, hilarious toasts, and non-stop dancing at the Oyster House, one of the most quaint and picturesque settings at The Ford. Rochelle, a graduate of Tallwood and Reynolds College, is a Respiratory Therapist at both MCV and UVA Hospitals. Blake, a graduate of Collegiate School and Miami University (Ohio), is an Underwriter at Professional Governmental Underwriters, Inc. Rochelle and Blake reside in Richmond with their dog, Pepper, and cat, Goose.