Sarah Irby & John Deis

The marriage of Miss Sarah Buchanan Irby, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fayette Randolph Irby, junior of Richmond, Virginia to Mr. John Patrick Deis, son of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Keith Deis of Forest, Virginia, took place on October 19, 2019 at Reveille United Methodist Church officiated by the Reverend Stephen Coleman. The bride is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. James Clyde Pangle, junior of Roanoke, Virginia and the late Mr. and Mrs. Fayette Randolph Irby, senior of Blackstone, Virginia. The groom is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Francis Schwebach of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and the late Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Deis of Rapid City, South Dakota. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Mrs. Marina Borries of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida served as matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Mrs. Kelly Roper of Canon, Georgia, Mrs. Mindon Laue of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Mrs. Brittany Robertson of Moseley, Virginia, Mrs. Susan Horley, sister of the groom, of Charleston, South Carolina and Miss Mary Deis, sister of the groom, of Richmond, Virginia. Mr. Robert Deis, brother of the groom, of Norfolk, Virginia served as best man. Groomsmen were Mr. Fayette Randolph Irby, III, brother of the bride, of Denver, Colorado, Mr. Seth Feibelman of Richmond, Virginia, Mr. Bryon Fink of Richmond, Virginia, Mr. Rob Laskey of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Mr. Neil Templeton of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Meredith Bergeson, friend of the bride, of Richmond, Virginia and Mr. Tom Horley, brother-in-law of the groom, of Charleston, South Carolina served as readers. The rehearsal dinner, hosted by the groom's parents, was held at the Boathouse Restaurant. The wedding reception, given by the bride's parents, was held at the Commonwealth Club. The bride is a graduate of Freeman High School and James Madison University where she earned her BS in Psychology. She earned her Master's Degree in Nonprofit Management from the University of Georgia. The groom is a graduate of Jefferson Forest High School and Virginia Tech where he earned his BS in Chemical Engineering. After honeymooning in Australia and New Zealand, the couple now resides in Richmond, Virginia.