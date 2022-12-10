Sarah Lomerson & Austin Robbins

Sarah Kathryn Lomerson and Austin Wayne Robbins were united in marriage on August 27, 2022, at New Kent Winery Vineyard Estates. Sarah is the daughter of Drew and Michael Lomerson of Mechanicsville, the granddaughter of Mrs. Patricia Smith and the late John Smith and the late Mr. and Mrs. Roland Lomerson, Sr. Austin is the son of Michael and Sherry Robbins of Charles City, the grandson of Mr. Michael Robbins, Sr., the late Becky Robbins and Mr. Ray Snyder and the late Diane Synder Hill. Maid of Honor was Miss Brooke Davis and Best Man was Mr. Brandon Selleck. Pastor Daniel Suenkel officiated.