Sarah Skrocki & Wesley Bland

The marriage of Miss Sarah Christine Skrocki to Mr. Richard Wesley Edward Bland, Jr. took place Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Golf Club of Amelia Island, Florida. Abby and Laura Bland, cousins of the groom, officiated. The bride is the daughter of Henry and Margaret Skrocki of Reston, and the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Henry Skrocki and the late Mr. and Mrs. James McNulty. The groom is the son of Richard and Sidney Bland of Richmond, and the grandson of the late Hon. and Mrs. Joseph Bland and the late Dr. and Mrs. Thomas Sale. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Jamie Skrocki and Megan Cornell served as maids of honor. Bridesmaids were Anne Carter Bland Songer, Rhiannon Alley, Ann Brann, Sarah Ewers, Emily McMahon, Catherine Tucker, and Ashley Williams. Kyle Blanchette served as best man. Groomsmen were Steven Skrocki, Cole Songer, James Connor, Jonathan Dixon, Devin Logue, Jeffrey Sacks, Matthew Wilkinson, and Royce Woolfolk. The welcome dinner was hosted by the groom's parents at Sliders Seaside Grill in Fernandina Beach. The reception was hosted by the bride's parents at the Golf Club of Amelia Island. Sarah is a graduate of Virginia Tech and is a human resources manager at Capital One. Wesley is a graduate of Clemson University and is a senior financial analyst at SAIC. The couple honeymooned in Greece and Turkey, and reside in Richmond.