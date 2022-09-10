Savanah Dicken & Benjamin Beatley

Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Beatley, the former Miss Savanah Dicken, were married on May 7, 2022. Savanah Dicken, daughter of Spencer and Pamela Dicken of Mechanicsville, Virginia and Benjamin Beatley, son of William and Frances Beatley of Crozier, Virginia, were married on May 7, 2022, at Cousiac Manor in Lanexa, Virginia in the presence of their family and friends. Pastor Heath Simpson of Advent Community Church officiated. The Bridesmaids were Heather Pace, Caryn Costello, Nicole Balducci, Cara Long, Sarah Taylor, Julie Grubbs; Amandolyn Simpson was the Flower girl. The Groomsmen were Bill Beatley, Will Beatley, Mikey Catlett, Daniel Kent, Thomas Dicken, Waylon Lloyd; and Mason Dicken and Cameron Simpson were the Ringbearers. The wedding reception was held in the Rose Mallow Barn, Cousiac Manor. Savanah is the granddaughter of late Spencer, Sr. and Penny Dicken; Edward and Ellen Rose and Richard Turner, Sr. all of whom are from Mechanicsville, Virginia. Ben is the grandson of the late William Sr. and Chris Beatley of Richmond and Robert and Bunny Callahan of Manakin-Sabot. After a honeymoon in Bimini, Bahamas, the couple resides in Mechanicsville, Virginia.