SCUREMAN & TUCKER

The marriage of Emily Claiborne Tucker to John Arthur Scureman took place Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Great Marsh Estate in Bealeton, Virginia.The Reverend Pamela A. Mann of Fredericksburg, Virginia officiated. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Sterling Tucker of Midlothian, Virginia. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Forrest Richard Brauer, Jr of Richmond and the late Mr. and Mrs. William Edmunds Tucker of Rawlings, Virginia. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Stephen Scureman of Midlothian, Virginia. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Howard Surette of Fayetteville, North Carolina and Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Scureman of Bloomfield, New Jersey. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Mrs. Kristie Bateman Hale of Richmond, Virginia served as matron of honor and Miss Krystina Marie Reyes of Richmond, Virginia served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Ms. Katherine Scureman Cordi, sister of the groom, Mrs. Courtney Frayser Jenkins, Mrs. Sarah Anne Sheppard Thompson, Mrs. Anne Carey Robins, Mrs. Jane Benes Gordon, Miss Nadine Paul, Miss Anne-Stuart Teter all of Richmond, Virginia and Mrs. Randi Shaw Sutphin of McLean, Virginia. Miss Olivia CallahanWaller of Midlothian, served as junior bridesmaid. Miss Rawlings Lee Tucker of Charlotte, North Carolina was the flower girl. Mr. Craig David Donaldson, Jr. of Richmond, Virginia served as best man. Groomsmen were, Mr. Charles Andrew Felts, Mr. Christopher Lewis Hale, Mr. Gilbert Branch Miranian, Mr. Colten New, Mr. Anthony Reid Rawls, Mr. Matthew Bryce Weaver, all of Richmond, Mr. Cullen Nicholas Pochucha of San Clemente, California and Mr. Zachary DavidThomas of Media, Pennsylvania. Master Sutton Clarke Baily, Master Tucker Sinclair Bailey, and Master Ryel Edmunds Tucker all of Charlotte, North Carolina rang bells.The bride's brother Barrett Heartwell Tucker and the bride's brother-in-law Vincent Michael Grady served as greeters. Barrett Tucker's company, Bow Tie Gourmet planned and executed the wedding and reception. The rehearsal dinner was hosted by Mr. and Mrs. John Stephen Scureman at the Guilded Fox located at the Black Horse Inn inWarrenton, Virginia. After a honeymoon in Barbados, the couple will return to their home in Bon Air.