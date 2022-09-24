 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sherry Sherry Lyn Maxwell & David David Wayne Kilmon

Sherry Lyn Maxwell and David Wayne Kilmon were married in an evening ceremony Friday, September 23, 2022, at Bon Air Christian Church. Kilmon is the son of the late Clifton "Cliff" and Nancy Kilmon of Henrico. Mrs. Kilmon is the daughter of the late Denver R. Maxwell, Jr. and Mrs. Evalene N. Maxwell of Chesterfield, Virginia. The bride's maid of honor was Linda Cowan of Midlothian. The groom's best man was his brother, Stuart Kilmon of Henrico. The wedding was officiated by the Reverend Kenneth L. Williams. After a honeymoon in Gatlinburg, the couple will live in Henrico.

