Sydney Baril & Bailey Mountcastle

The marriage of Sydney Caroline Baril and Bailey Tyler Mountcastle took place on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Country Club of Virginia, Westhampton in Richmond, Virginia. The Honorable Michael C. Allen, of Crozet, officiated. The bride is the daughter of Mary Dalton Baril and Stephen E. Baril, both of Richmond. She is the granddaughter of Col. and Mrs. John B. Phillips, of Richmond, and the late Governor John N. Dalton and the late Mr. and Mrs. Allen Davis. The groom is the son of Quincy Fowler Dudley and Thomas Mountcastle, both of Richmond. The groom is the grandson of Hon. and Mrs. Calvin Fowler, of Richmond and Mrs. Kay Mountcastle, of Easton, Maryland and the late Mr. Dean Mountcastle. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. The bride's godmother, Lindsey Sullivan, of Richmond, served as her special attendant. Elizabeth Dalton Baril of Arnold, Maryland, sister of the bride, served as her maid of honor and reader. Bridesmaids were Thea Stoller, of Richmond, Rebecca Borzelleca, of Richmond, Claire Watkins, of Richmond, Samantha Lilley, of Charlotte, North Carolina, Tina Miller of Charlotte, North Carolina and Meghan Wilberger, of Richmond. The groom's brother, Watt Mountcastle, of Richmond, served as best man. The groomsmen were Dalton Baril, brother of the bride, of Richmond, Connor Murray, of Richmond,Ted Schoenborn, of Richmond, Drew Harper, of Charlotte, North Carolina, Chris Thurston, of Virginia Beach, and Riley Mumford, of Charlotte, North Carolina. Serving as flower girls were Reagan Murray, Cameron Murray, Kendall Murray, all of San Francisco, and Abby Schutte, of Charlottesville. On Friday evening, the bride's and groom's parents hosted a rehearsal dinner at the Country Club of Virginia. Following the ceremony, the bride's parents hosted a reception at The Country Club of Virginia. The couple hosted an after party at Sine Irish Pub. The bride is a graduate of Trinity Episcopal High School and Virginia Tech. She is a management consultant at CapTech Ventures. The groom is a graduate of Douglas Freeman High School and Virginia Tech. He is an account manager at Hilti Tools. Following a honeymoon in St. Lucia, the couple and their two dogs, Bo and Rooney, will reside in Tega Cay, South Carolina.