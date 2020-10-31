The marriage of Miss Allison Marie Tanner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Randy Tanner of Providence Forge, Virginia to Ryan ScottWinkler, son of Mr. andMrs.CornelisWinkler III, of Lakeland, Florida, commenced on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020. A private ceremony took place at Maymont Park, followed by a dinner reception at the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond, Virginia. The bride is a graduate of Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida. The groom is a graduate of University of Florida, Gainesville, Florida.The couple now resides in Richmond, Virginia.
TANNR & WINKLER
