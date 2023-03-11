The marriage of Miss Marian Taylor Claiborne, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Robertson Claiborne, to Mr. Kane Stephens Corey, son of Catherine Halsey Edris and John Edwin Corey, all of Richmond, VA, took place on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Farmington Country Club in Charlottesville, where the reception was held as well. The Reverend Joshua Bascom of Christ Episcopal Church officiated. The bride is the granddaughter of Mr. Edward Grice Galleher and the late Mrs. Galleher, and Mrs. Herbert Augustine Claiborne, Jr. and the late Dr. Claiborne, all of Richmond. The groom is the grandson of Mr. Brenton Shaw Halsey and the late Mrs. Halsey of Richmond, and Kathryn Corey Swisher of Charlotte, NC and the late Mr. James Samuel Corey of Charleston, WV. Sarah Grice Claiborne of Los Angeles, CA, sister of the bride, served as maid of honor. John Edwin Corey, father of the groom, was best man. Emma Kate Funk, niece of the groom, was the flower girl. Ring bearers were James Corey, George Corey and Charlie Funk, all nephews of the groom. The bride is a graduate of St. Catherine's School in Richmond and the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. The groom graduated from Blue Ridge School in St. George, VA and attended Hampden Sydney College in Farmville, VA. The couple resides in Richmond.