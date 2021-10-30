TEPPER & COLLIER

Mary Taylor Tepper and John Benjamin Collier were married on August 14, 2021, atThe Estate at Cherokee Dock in Lebanon, Tennessee where the reception was held as well. Reverend Deron Henry officiated.The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Timothy Tepper, Jr., of Richmond, Virginia and the grandmother is AnneWaltonWood of Manakin Sabot, Virginia. The groom is the son of Dr. and Mrs. John Lyman Collier of Columbia, Tennessee. Samantha Stuart Bisger of Richmond, Virginia was the maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Alexandra LeeAnn Healy of Bentonville, Arkansas; Sarah Renee Blom of Modesto, California; Lindsay TaylorThomas of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Erin Lynn Connors of Arlington, Virginia, CallieWhitlock Bartz of Richmond, Virginia, and Anne Hunter Hurt of Winchester, Virginia. Christopher Ryan Collier of Columbia, Tennessee, brother of the groom, was the best man.The groomsmen were Ryan Bartz of Warner Robins, Georgia, Ryan Carter of Nashville, Tennessee, Ryan Heichelbech of Columbia, Tennessee and QuintWebster of Columbia, Tennessee. The bride is a graduate ofThe Steward School and Sewanee,The University of the South where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. She is a tennis professional.The groom is a graduate of Columbia Academy and University of Tennessee Martin where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. He is a civil engineer and owner at Collier Engineering in Nashville, TN. The couple resides in Nashville, Tennessee.