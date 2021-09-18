Teresa Lynn Bjornes, formerly of Richmond, and Drew Alexander Herman, of Port Angeles, Wash., were married Aug. 22 in Washington. Rebecca Rush Peet officiated. Music was provided by the bride's daughter, Jyoti Samantha Bjornes. Teresa is the daughter of Anita McCormick Pugh and the late Charles Scott Pugh of Richmond. Drew is the son of the late Beth Rosenberg Herman and the late Stanley A. Herman, both of Toledo, Ohio.
Teresa Bjornes & Drew Herman
Related to this story
Most Popular
Caroline Grace Harvey and James Michael Lockerby were married on June 26, 2021 at The Clifton in Charlottesville, Virginia. The bride is the d…
The marriage of Renee Rinehart to Tanveer Kathawalla was celebrated at 5:00 p.m. on August 21, 2021 at The Virginia House of Richmond, Virgini…