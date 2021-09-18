 Skip to main content
Teresa Bjornes & Drew Herman
Teresa Bjornes & Drew Herman

Teresa Bjornes & Drew Herman

Teresa Lynn Bjornes, formerly of Richmond, and Drew Alexander Herman, of Port Angeles, Wash., were married Aug. 22 in Washington. Rebecca Rush Peet officiated. Music was provided by the bride's daughter, Jyoti Samantha Bjornes. Teresa is the daughter of Anita McCormick Pugh and the late Charles Scott Pugh of Richmond. Drew is the son of the late Beth Rosenberg Herman and the late Stanley A. Herman, both of Toledo, Ohio.

