Victoria Borkey & Jonathan Mellis

The wedding of Victoria Layton Borkey and Jonathan David Mellis took place on April 9, 2022, at The Renaissance in Richmond, VA. A reception, dinner and dancing followed the 5:00 ceremony. Captain Stephen Roberts of Southern Pines, NC, cousin of the groom, served as the officiant. The bride is the daughter of Dennis and Alexina Borkey of Doswell, VA. The groom is the son of Donna Mellis of Midlothian, VA and of Peter and Gayle Mellis of Richmond, VA. Jessica Hendrick of Glen Allen, VA, cousin of the bride, was the maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Morgan Maire of Gladstone, VA, Jessica Benz of Laurel, MD, Lauren Wright of Norfolk, VA, Kristen Dopieralski of Los Angeles, CA, and Allison Maier of Richmond, VA. Santiago Prada of Williamsburg, VA, friend of the groom, was the best man. Groomsmen were Brandon Borkey of Richmond, VA, brother of the bride, S.R. Sidarth of Falls Church, VA, brother-in-law of the groom, Zachary Wiloch, of Richmond, VA, Jack Nosbisch of Germantown, MD, and Andrew Holloway of Springfield, PA. Daniel Borkey of Ashland, VA, brother of the bride, and Thomas Houser of Roanoke, VA, uncle of the groom, served as escorts. A rehearsal dinner was held Friday evening at Hondos Steak House in Richmond, VA. Sunday morning, friends and family joined the couple for a farewell brunch at the Home Team Grill in Richmond, VA. After a honeymoon trip to New Orleans, LA, the couple resides in Richmond, VA.