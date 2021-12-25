Michelle Catherine Simonson and John Zachary Hazelwood were married on December 4, 2021 at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, Virginia. Father Jim Begley officiated. The bride is the daughter of Theresa Parrella Simonson of Midlothian, VA and Steven Simonson of Petersburg, VA.The groom is the son of Beth and Johnny Hazelwood of Mechanicsville, VA. Mrs. Jodi Hannuksela, friend of the bride, was Matron of Honor. The Bridesmaids were Mrs. April Masini, sister of the groom, and Miss Rachel Buehren and Miss Sarah Buehren, cousins of the groom. Mr. Johnny Hazelwood, father of the groom, was Best Man and the Groomsmen were Mr. Mark Masini, brother-inlaw of the groom, Mr. Nathan Elkswick, friend of the groom, and Mr. Matthew Simonson, brother of the bride. Miss Harper Masini & Miss Sydney Masini, nieces of the groom, were the flower girls. Mr. Chris Buehren, uncle of the groom, andMrs. Andrea Simonson, aunt of the bride, were readers. A rehearsal dinner was hosted by the groom's parents atThe Place at Innsbrook in Glen Allen, VA. A reception hosted by the bride's parents immediately followed the church ceremony at Meadow Hall at the Meadow Event Park in Doswell, VA. A brunch was hosted by the bride's mother on Sunday morning at the Virginia Crossings Hotel in Glen Allen, VA. Zachary and Michelle are planning their honeymoon for January 2022. They wish to extend their sincerest thanks to all family and friends that came from near and far to be a part of this joyous celebration of love and the beginning of their life together as Mr. & Mrs.
ZACHARY & MICHELLE
