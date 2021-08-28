Ziegler & Zuercher

Mark Christopher Ziegler and Julia Paquette Zuercher were married on June 12, 2021 at Shady Grove United Methodist Church, Short Pump.The groom's grandfather, Rev. Bob Remington, officiated. Music was provided by cellist David Raposo and his father, violinist William Raposo. The bride is the daughter of Rick and Lucy Paquette Zuercher of Glen Allen, and the groom is the son of Chris and Terri Ziegler of Glen Allen. The bride graduated with a degree in Biology and Chemistry fromThe College ofWilliam and Mary in 2017. She graduated from the Virginia Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine with the Class of 2021 and began practice as an associate veterinarian at the Animal Hospital of Statesville, North Carolina in July.The groom graduated fromWest Virginia University in 2018 with degrees in Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering. He is a Vehicle Dynamics and Simulation Engineer at NASCAR Cup Series team Roush Fenway Racing in Concord. The couple spent their honeymoon in Asheville and reside in Mooresville.