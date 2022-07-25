Answer 6 Jul 25, 2022 Jul 25, 2022 Updated 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Answer: MaymontGo back to the quiz hereBecome a Times-Dispatch member here.Breaking news. Daily headlines. Sports. Sign up for our newsletters and get the latest in your inbox. PHOTOS: 29 images from the Times-Dispatch archives 0 Comments Tags Latest Headline Sport News Related to this story From the archives: 100 photos of Pony Pasture Here are 100 photos of a favorite summertime hangout — Pony Pasture.