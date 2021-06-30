Antetokounmpo's injury makes Bucks' title quest much tougher

Middleton scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to carry the Bucks to a Game 3 victory in Atlanta, but he’s gone 0 for 16 from 3-point range in Milwaukee’s two losses during this series. Holiday shot 23 of 39 in the first two games of this series and 8 of 28 the past two.

The Bucks are shooting 30.6% from 3-point range in the playoffs, down from 38.9% in the regular season.

The Bucks won’t get much sympathy from the Hawks, who have their own injury problems.

Trae Young, who missed Game 4 with a bone bruise in his right ankle, is uncertain for Game 5. The Hawks also aren’t sure about the availability of Clint Capela, who took an elbow to the face late in Game 4. Capela led the league in rebounding in the regular season. Bogdan Bogdanovic is playing with a sore knee, and Cam Reddish just returned from an Achilles injury that knocked him out for four months.

“The preparation is really still the same as far as preparing for them,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “You don’t just prepare for Giannis. They have a lot of other guys over there that are productive and can play and they can go to. We’ll continue to prepare for the Bucks as opposed to just one individual.”