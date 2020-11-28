49ers may need to move after county contact-sports ban

The San Francisco 49ers and other teams may need to find a temporary new home after Santa Clara County on Saturday banned all contact sports from holding games and practices for the next three weeks.
County officials issued the directives in response to rising cases of the coronavirus in the area. The rules take effect Monday and will last for three weeks.
The 49ers have home games scheduled for Dec. 7 against Buffalo and Dec. 13 against Washington at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. The team also practices at that site in the county. The team had no immediate comment on the new rules.
The rules also will impact the San Jose Sharks of the NHL and college teams at Stanford and San Jose State.
The NHL hasn’t announced a date for the start of training camp, but the Sharks have said they would look into alternate sites if needed.
Stanford and San Jose State also have several sports in season. The Cardinal have one scheduled home football game left on Dec. 12 against Oregon State.
The Spartans have home football games on Dec. 5 against Hawaii and Dec. 11 against Nevada. San Jose State practiced before the season a few hundred miles away at Humboldt State because of restrictions in Santa Clara County.
On Sunday, the 49ers will face the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams, who have seized first place with impressive wins over Seattle and Tampa Bay.
The 49ers stumbled through three straight injury-plagued losses to NFC contenders Seattle, Green Bay and New Orleans before their own bye last weekend. They’re still without injured Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle, and they face a difficult climb back to playoff contention despite their still-generous allotment of healthy talent.
Although current form and future prospects clearly favor the Rams (7-3) when they host the Niners (4-6) on Sunday, that doesn’t fill coach Sean McVay with the slightest bit of confidence.
Not after three straight losses to Kyle Shanahan and the team that succeeded the Rams as conference champions.
“It isn’t like this isn’t a great football team,” McVay said of the Rams’ first sub-.500 opponent in six weeks. “They’re the reigning NFC champions, a couple plays away from being Super Bowl champions. I know too much about these guys ... to ever take anything for granted.”
San Francisco swept the two-game series last season with a 20-7 victory in Los Angeles and a late comeback for a 34-31 win at home that eliminated the Rams from playoff contention despite their 9-7 finish. A victory Sunday would give San Francisco back-to-back season sweeps of the Rams for the first time since 2008-09.
“We were able to have success on defense going against them in the last couple outings,” 49ers linebacker Fred Warner said. “But I know they’re trying to make a statement to get after us.”