Auto racing roundup: Allgaier edges Cindric for Xfinity victory

DOVER, Del. — Justin Allgaier held off Austin Cindric to win his first Xfinity Series race of the season Saturday at Dover International Speedway.
Cindric had been the driver to beat, coming into Dover with five wins in the last six races, and he seemed in control after he won the first stage.
Allgaier, 34, found his footing in the No. 7 Chevrolet in the second stage and controlled the second half of the race. Allgaier won a combined eight races from 2017 to 2019 but had gone 20 races since his last victory. His win earned him a spot in the Xfinity Series playoffs.
“These last 18 to 24 months have been crazy,” he said.
He’s been close with four top-five finishes but finally broke through for the checkered flag.
Cindric was second, his seventh straight two-top finish.
“I had a great battle there with Justin,” Cindric said. “He obviously wanted it really bad.”
Allgaier had to keep his celebration to a short hop on the door and high-fives with his crew. He needed to save the engine because the Xfinity Series is back for a second race at Dover on Sunday.
The field is inverted, so Allgaier will start 15th.
Ross Chastain, Noah Gragson and Harrison Burton completed the top five in the 200-mile race.
New Nashville track president is milestone hire
DOVER, Del. — Erik Moses has been named president of Nashville Superspeedway, the first African-American man to hold that title at any NASCAR track.
Moses most recently served as president of the XFL’s DC Defenders and now leads the charge of the scheduled Nashville reboot in 2021. The 1.33-mile concrete track was built in 2001 by Dover Motorsports and hosted NASCAR and IndyCar events until 2011.
Dover announced the hire before Saturday’s Cup race at the Monster Mile.
“Our partnership with NASCAR is for them to put on the race and bring the circus to town,” Moses said. “Our job is to make certain that the big top is ready. Make certain that everybody in and around middle Tennessee and the rest of that area understands we’re going to have a Cup Series race and they can look forward to the type of experience that NASCAR fans expect and deserve.”
Moses championed the Washington sports scene for most of his career, and supervised the completion and grand opening of Nationals Park. He helped develop and host two annual college football games in the Military Bowl, the first NCAA-sanctioned bowl game in the nation’s capital, and the AT&T Nation’s Football Classic. The XFL had eight franchises and played five games of a planned 10-game schedule before canceling the remainder of its season in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.