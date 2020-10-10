Auto racing roundup: Allmendinger captures Xfinity Roval victory

CONCORD, N.C. — AJ Allmendinger splashed his way through a rainstorm that turned Charlotte Motor Speedway into a slip-and-slide Saturday to win the Xfinity Series race on the hybrid road course-oval “Roval.”
Allmendinger won for the second time this season in 10 starts for Kaulig Racing. He’s easily the most experienced NASCAR driver at both road course racing and driving in wet conditions — Allmendinger has a long career in multiple formulas, including sports cars and open-wheel, which both race in the rain.
“I don’t know what we just witnessed,” Allmendinger said. “I was complaining the whole race. That was miserable.”
Allmendinger’s victory in near darkness on a wet track ended a sloppy race marred by multiple slides through standing water. It was an elimination race for the Xfinity Series playoffs and Harrison Burton, Brandon Brown, Michael Annett and Riley Herbst were knocked from title contention.
Allmendinger had a short celebration before he had to transition to NBC Sports’ booth to call IMSA’s debut on Charlotte’s purpose-built Roval. While he was in victory lane, the soaked fans still in attendance loudly chanted “AJ! AJ! AJ!” as Allmendinger was shown on Charlotte’s massive video board that illuminated the infield.
“In the infield with no lights, and the world’s biggest jumbotron blaring, I mean, you couldn’t see anything,” Allmendinger said. “I was just guessing where the corners were and just praying that when you hit the puddles, you don’t go off the racetrack.”
Allmendinger and Xfinity Series championship leader Chase Briscoe, the defending Roval winner, had a spirited race for the victory. Briscoe took the lead from Allmendinger with four laps remaining in regulation but Allmendinger grabbed it back at the start of overtime.
As Allemendinger surged to the front, Briscoe spun and slipped to an 18th-place finish.
There were 10 cautions and six leaders, including Noah Gragson who spun while out front. He was later shoved off the course by Riley Herbst.
Gragson still finished second and was followed by Daniel Hemric to give JR Motorsports a pair of Chevrolet drivers on the podium.
Bottas ends pole streak by Hamilton
NÜRBURG, Germany — Valtteri Bottas ended Lewis Hamilton’s run of five consecutive Formula 1 pole positions by claiming first place on the grid at the Eifel Grand Prix.
Hamilton sat atop the time charts after toppling Max Verstappen in the third session, but his teammate Bottas sped through seconds later with an unbeatable time, fastest in all three sectors of the Nürburgring track. Bottas’ time beat Hamilton by .256 seconds and Verstappen by .293.