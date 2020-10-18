Auto racing roundup: Briscoe clinches spot in Xfinity finale

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Chase Briscoe must have figured the best way to stay out of trouble was by staying up front.
The red-hot driver of the No. 98 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing swept the first two stages of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway on Saturday night, then he dominated after a restarted with four laps to go to capture the first race in the round of eight and clinch his spot in the season finale at Phoenix.
Daniel Hemric was second and Ryan Sieg, who made a couple of pit gambles that left him with a fresh set of tires with seven laps to go, rallied from 10th on the final restart to finish third. Playoff contender Justin Haley also avoided trouble and was fourth with Josh Williams rounding out the top five.
“I’m glad — after all the chaos at the beginning of the race, a lot of the guys will be in scary points situations,” said Briscoe, who won his series-leading ninth race of the season. “I’m glad we don’t have to deal with that.”
Playoff contenders Noah Gragson and Austin Cindric were involved in an early wreck. Brandon Jones and Justin Allgaier were in one later in the race, which also sent Anthony Alfredo on a wild skid on his roof through Turn 1.
Allgaier avoided major damage, though, and came away leading the rest of the playoff field 11 points above the cut line heading to Texas and Martinsville. Jones is 2 points back and Cindric 9 back, the last driver above the cutoff and 2 points clear of Haley. Ross Chastain is 12 points below the cut line, with Sieg and Gragson next.
It could be a heck of a start to a big fall for Briscoe, who led 159 laps. He’s one of the front-runners to take over the No. 14 car in the Cup Series now that Clint Bowyer is stepping away for a spot in the television booth.
Torrence beats father for Top Fuel victory
ENNIS, Texas — Steve Torrence powered past father Billy Torrence on Sunday in the Top Final final on their home track in the AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals.
Points leader Steve Torrence won for the second time in three years at Texas Motorplex, finishing at 3.716 seconds at 328.78 mph in the final. The two-time defending series champion has four victories this year and 40 overall.
Jack Beckman won in Funny Car, Matt Hartford in Pro Stock and Jerry Savoie in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the ninth of 11 events in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.
Beckman extended Don Schumacher Racing’s class winning streak to 12, racing to third victory of the year and 33rd overall. He beat Matt Hagan in the final with a 3.908 at 328.46 in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.