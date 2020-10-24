Auto racing roundup: Burton's win bars Gragson for title round

FORT WORTH, Texas — Harrison Burton stormed past Noah Gragson in the final turn Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway to win the Xfinity Series race and deny Gragson a spot in the championship round.
Gragson was one turn away from earning an automatic berth into the title-deciding finale but instead had to settle for a second-place finish. Gragson entered the race last in the playoff rankings, 33 points below the cutline and needing a victory to advance.
Burton won for the third time this season in a Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing but was eliminated from title contention in the first round.
“That’s what we came to do, to be fast and to do what we did on that last lap was incredible,” Burton said.
It was another chapter between a pair of drivers who have had conflict this season, including a scuffle after the race at Kentucky in July when punches were thrown.
Chase Briscoe is the only driver locked into the finale at Phoenix next month. The remaining slots will be decided in next week’s elimination race at Martinsville Speedway.
Gragson remains 24 points below the cut line.
Austin Cindric, a five-race winner this season, is second in the standings and followed by Justin Allgaier and Justin Haley.
Brandon Jones, Ross Chastain, Gragson and Ryan Sieg are all in danger of elimination at Martinsville.
Power claims fifth IndyCar pole of year
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Will Power won his fifth pole of the season and flirted with the St. Petersburg track record in qualifying for the IndyCar season finale.
Power will start from the pole Sunday on the downtown temporary street course for the ninth time in his career. Power is in a three-way fight with Colton Herta and rookie Pato O’Ward for third in the final standings.
The championship will be decided between Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden.
Dixon needs to finish only ninth or higher to wrap up a sixth championship. Newgarden is seeking a second consecutive title and third overall.
Neither had a strong qualifying day. Newgarden will start eighth and needs to win Sunday to have any chance at stopping Dixon.
Alexander Rossi, trying to prevent the first winless season of his career, starts second and teammate Colton Herta was third.
Hamilton tops trials
for Portuguese GP
PORTIMAO, Portugal — Lewis Hamilton edged Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas to take pole position for the Portuguese Grand Prix.
Having secured a record-extending 97th career pole, Hamilton can make Formula 1 history if he wins Sunday’s race with a 92nd win to move one clear of Michael Schumacher.
The runaway championship leader’s victory two weeks ago at the Eifel GP in Germany tied Schumacher’s F1 record of 91, in a season where he is odds-on to equal the German great’s record seven F1 titles.
Mercedes has taken all 12 poles so far this season with Hamilton up 9-3 on Bottas, who looked like closing that gap but made a small mistake toward the end of his last lap.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was .25 back in third place and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc qualified in fourth.