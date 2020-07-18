FORT WORTH, Texas — Kyle Busch celebrated a 10th NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at Texas, and then it was taken away.
Busch failed postrace tech inspection Saturday after finishing ahead of Austin Cindric, who was declared the winner for the third victory in a row after winning both Xfinity races at Kentucky.
NASCAR said the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was disqualified for failing heights.
It would have been the 98th career win for Busch in the series. Instead, Cindric got his fifth in 83 career starts despite crossing the finish line 0.949 seconds behind Busch.
After coming back through the field three times in the race, including an early speeding penalty on pit road, Busch built a 3.3 second-lead before a final caution flag when Joe Graf Jr. made contact with the wall. Busch led only 15 of the 201 laps.
Justin Allgaier regained the lead from Cindric when both pitted on Lap 159, but was penalized for a blend line penalty when getting back on the track. After doing his pass-through penalty 10 laps later, he dropped two laps off the pace. and wound up finishing third, behind series points leader Chase Briscoe.
Cindric led three times for 44 laps. Allgaier, who won both stages during the race, was in front four times for 98 laps.
There were no spectators allowed for the Xfinity race, or the Truck Series race on Saturday night when Busch was racing again. Thousands of fans will be in the stands for the Cup race Sunday.
Noah Gragson, who entered the race second in season points, crashed in Turn 3 on Lap 117 after he got loose after the air got taken off his rear with Cindric behind him. There didn’t appear to be any contact. Gragson finished 31st, and dropped to third in points while Cindric moved up to second.
Gragson was behind Riley Herbst in a similar incident on five laps into race, when Herbst slammed into the outside wall coming out of Turn 4 and ended his day to finish last in the 37-car field. Gragson said on the radio that there was no contact.
Hamilton claims second straight F-1 pole position
BUDAPEST, Hungary — The bad news for Lewis Hamilton’s traditional rivals at Ferrari and Red Bull is that the dominant Mercedes is getting faster, while another team using its engines is growing in confidence.
Hamilton’s pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday was his second straight and third in a row for Mercedes, after Valtteri Bottas’ pole at the season-opening Austrian GP two weeks ago.
“Without doubt it is a better car than last year,” Hamilton said Saturday after clinching his record-extending 90th career pole by .107 from his teammate.
“We keep pushing each other to the next level,” said Bottas, who won the Austrian GP before Hamilton followed up with victory at the Styrian GP from pole last weekend.
Pagenaud captures Iowa IndyCar win
NEWTON, Iowa — Simon Pagenaud’s worst-to-first run capped a wild opening night to IndyCar’s doubleheader at Iowa Speedway on Friday.
The former series champion, who was unable to qualify because of a fuel-pressure issue, managed to stretch his tires and take advantage of an unusual pit strategy — and a bit of luck — to get to the lead. Pagenaud then held off series leader Scott Dixon through the final laps to end Chip Ganassi Racing’s four-race winning streak.
Pagenaud also gave team owner Roger Penske his first IndyCar victory since purchasing the series late last year.
Pagenaud went from 23rd to first, but Dixon was almost as impressive. He started 17th before finishing second.
Pagenaud won for the 15th time in the series, and first since Toronto last season. The 36-year-old Frenchman gave Team Penske its third Iowa win in four races.
Oliver Askew and Pato O’Ward were third and fourth for Arrow McLaren SP with Josef Newgarden rounding out the top five.
After welcoming back fans last week at Road America, about 5,000 were on hand for the opener at Iowa.
