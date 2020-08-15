Auto racing roundup: Cindric stays hot with win on Daytona road course

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Austin Cindric won the Xfinity Series race on the road course at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, his fifth win in the last six events.
Cindric looked like the guy to beat early and escaped a melee on a restart late to stay in contention. He passed leader Brandon Jones shortly after taking the green flag with five laps to go on the 14-turn, 3.61-mile layout and did what he’s done often lately — celebrate in victory lane.
It was his second win in two weeks on a road course. He won at Road America in Wisconsin last week.
Much like that one, his toughest competition at Daytona was Chase Briscoe and AJ Allmendinger. But Briscoe and Allmendinger sustained damage on another restart with seven to go. They got caught up in a wild and aggressive dive into the first turn. About a dozen drivers hit the brakes late and went off track, taking out Briscoe and doing enough damage to ruin Allmendinger’s chances.
Cindric drove away in the No. 22 for Team Penske after passing Jones. Cindric opened a seven-second lead down the stretch and cruised to his seventh Xfinity Series victory in the last two years — four of them on road courses.
Jones was second, followed by Noah Gragson and Allmendinger.
Andretti leads team
to top four sweep
INDIANAPOLIS — Marco Andretti led a top speed sweep for Andretti Autosport in qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 as Honda-powered teams claimed the first four spots on the leader board and eight of the top nine.
“Money,” Andretti said after posting a four-lap average of 231.351 mph.
The top nine drivers advance to a Sunday shootout that determines the first three starting rows for the Aug. 23 Indianapolis 500. Honda drivers claimed eight of those positions after all 33 cars had made a qualifying attempt.
Chevrolet has struggled with speed since Friday’s boost in horsepower, and the Andretti group established its fleet the fastest at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. But straight speed isn’t enough as qualifying requires drivers to string together four consistent laps in varying conditions — some drew early qualifying slots in cooler temperatures while others went out after it had climbed to 85 degrees.
It was believed drivers qualifying in the warmer temperatures would struggle, but Andretti disproved the theory when he went out 28th.
He was the only driver to crack 232 mph on a lap. Andretti leapfrogged teammates Ryan Hunter-Reay, Alexander Rossi and James Hinchcliffe.
Hamilton claims pole for Spanish Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton narrowly secured a record-extending 92nd career pole position at the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday.
In qualifying at Montmelo, it was a close call as he nudged Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas into second place by just .059 seconds.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen qualified in third place and was .708 seconds behind.