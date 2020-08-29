Auto racing roundup: Dixon beats Sato in IndyCar race

MADISON, Ill. — Scott Dixon and Takuma Sato repeated their 20-lap shootout from the Indianapolis 500 a week ago, with Dixon reversing the finishing order Saturday by winning at World Wide Technology Raceway outside St. Louis.
Sato held off Dixon a week ago for his second Indy 500 victory in four years. Dixon had 20 laps to chase Sato down, but a late caution ended the race under yellow.
At Gateway, Dixon took the lead by first beating Pato O’Ward out of the pits and then cycled to the front when Sato made his stop with 25 laps remaining. Sato returned to the track in third, quickly passed O’Ward and set his sights on Dixon.
Dixon had 20 laps to navigate lapped traffic while holding off Sato.
Dixon beat Sato by 0.1404 seconds for his fourth win of the season and 50th overall. The New Zealander led 111 of 200 laps at Indy but couldn’t catch Sato in the closing laps before the caution froze the field.
Dixon moved within two wins of Mario Andretti on IndyCar’s victory list. Andretti is second with 52; A.J. Foyt is the leader at 67.
Dixon holds a 117-point lead in the IndyCar season standings as he chases a fifth title.
Sato finished second for a 1-2 sweep for Honda. O’Ward was third for Chevrolet.
Aided by wreck, Haley wins Xfinity race
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Justin Haley and his Kaulig Racing teammates had a meeting a couple of hours before the green flag at Daytona International Speedway on Friday. The topic was working together. The consensus was every man for himself at 10 laps to go.
Ross Chastain waited much longer to make his move. Chastain wrecked race leader and Kaulig teammate AJ Allmendinger on the final lap, allowing Haley to pick up an Xfinity Series victory no one saw coming.
Chastain made a move on the inside and clipped Allmendinger, turning him sideways and collecting both Chevrolets.
Haley slipped through the smoke and took the checkered flag. It was Haley’s second win of the season. Gray Gaulding finished second, followed by Chase Briscoe.
Hamilton dedicates pole to Boseman
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — After clinching the record-extending 93rd pole position of his career, Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton stood on top of his all-black Mercedes and crossed his arms in memory of a hero of his own.
The British driver dedicated his latest exceptional drive at the Belgian Grand Prix to American actor Chadwick Boseman, who died of cancer on Friday at the age of 43.
“A superhero died last night so that was really weighing heavy on me today,” Hamilton said.
Boseman played African American icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before inspiring audiences as the regal “Black Panther” in Marvel’s blockbuster movie franchise.
Hamilton. the only Black F1 driver, finished .511 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and .526 clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.