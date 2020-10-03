Auto racing roundup: Haley wins, advances in Xfinity playoffs

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Justin Haley stormed into the second round of the Xfinity Series playoffs with a win Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway, his third superspeedway victory of the season.
Haley, who in 2019 won the Cup race in July at Daytona, has three career Xfinity Series victories, all this season, all on superspeedways. He won at Talladega in June, Daytona in August and then again Saturday at Talladega.
Haley joined Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr. as the only drivers in NASCAR to win three consecutive superspeedway races. The Earnhardts did it in the Cup Series.
“You look up to those guys your whole career and you aspire to be like them,” the 21-year-old said. “To be in that class is special.”
Haley, in a Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing, joined Chase Briscoe as the only two drivers locked into the second round of the playoffs. Four drivers will be eliminated after next week’s race on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The four drivers below the cut line with one race remaining in the opening round of the Xfinity Series are Michael Annett, Harrison Burton, Brandon Brown and Riley Herbst. The Xfinity Series will crown a new champion for the first time in three years because back-to-back title winner Tyler Reddick moved to the Cup Series this season.
Briscoe, winner of two consecutive races before Talladega and a series-best eight this season, led a race-high 73 laps and was cruising from the final restart with 18 laps remaining. Then he had to block to preserve his spot out front in the closing laps and contact with Noah Gragson nearly caused Briscoe to spin.
He recovered and took control of the bottom lane of traffic, then darted back up to the top in front of Gragson to lead that lane. As Haley surged alongside him on the bottom. Gragson and Briscoe had contact that sent Briscoe into the wall.
A crash on the final lap allowed Haley to win under caution.
Annett finished second and was followed by Ryan Sieg, Noah Gragson and Brandon Jones.
Power claims pole, IndyCar victory
INDIANAPOLIS — Will Power won the pole, then led every lap of the Harvest GP on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and held off Colton Herta by 0.839 seconds.
The Australian driver earned his fourth win for Team Penske on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile course. He’s won two of the last four IndyCar races and now has 39 in his career, tying Al Unser for fifth on IndyCar’s all-time list.
Alexander Rossi finished third.
The IndyCar Series announced before the race that it will continue running the same engines he next two seasons.
It also will be working with the same two engine manufacturers, Chevrolet and Honda, into the foreseeable future.
IndyCar president Jay Frye said the three parties agreed to delay the introduction of a new engine until 2023 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They also reached a multiyear contract extension, which fits neatly into the series’ five-year plan that runs through 2028.
Canadian rookie
takes Truck Series win
TALLADEGA, Ala. — Raphael Lessard, a 19-year-old Canadian rookie, won his first career NASCAR national series race in overtime under caution at Talladega Superspeedway.
Lessard was racing side by side with Trevor Bayne on the final lap of the two-lap overtime shootout when a pack of trucks running four wide triggered an accident that froze the field. Lessard won in a Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the first win of the season for the organization from a driver other than Busch.
Lessard is the fifth foreign-born winner in the Truck Series. The teenager moved from Quebec to North Carolina in January, two months before the coronavirus pandemic upended his first full-time season in an American national series.
The race was the first elimination race of the Truck playoffs and Christian Eckes, one of the contenders to race for the championship, was eliminated.
Todd Gilliland was also eliminated because a mechanical failure ended his race early.
Bayne finished second to Lessard. Chandler Smith was third.